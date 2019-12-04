Gift Guide 2019: Movies and Streaming

It’s a Wonderful Life 4K UHD GET IT!

The best holiday movie ever and truly one of the best to ever do it. It’s a cable staple but if you don’t have roughly 5 hours to deal with commercials stretching this classic out, pick up this disc. Not only can you watch it in a normal time frame, but it looks unbelievable. Better than those cable streams have ever hinted at. Just prepare to bring tons of tissues because this is an emotional wrecking ball.

Get It: Pick up the It’s a Wonderful Life 4K UHD ($20) at Amazon

