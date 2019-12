John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum 4K UHD GET IT!

Chances are good the movie lover in your life wants to keep up with the odyssey of John Wick. The newest chapter is the best one yet and continues the trend of top notch action choreography and stunning visuals. So of course this is a prime movie to pick up on 4K.

Get It: Pick up the John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum 4K UHD ($29) at Walmart

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!