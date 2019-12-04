Gift Guide 2019: Movies and Streaming

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 4K UHD GET IT!

Quentin Tarantino’s new movie is one of the best of the year. It’s a great piece of hangout cinema, throwing back to the golden age of 1969 Hollywood. It’s a humane, entertaining, bittersweet ride that only Tarantino could have made. Pick this up in time for the holidays to enjoy this epic in the comfort of your home.

Get It: Pick up the Once Upon a Time in Hollywood 4K UHD ($28) at Amazon

