Gift Guide 2019: Movies and Streaming

Pet Sematary 2 Movie Collection 4K UHD GET IT!

Doctor Sleep wasn’t the only great Stephen King movie released this year. A new Pet Sematary movie came out, readapting the book with some big changes that somehow made it feel more attuned to the book King wrote, more so than that original movie from the 80s. But if you want to do a little comparing and contrasting, this two pack gets you both movies in gorgeous 4K to truly enjoy one of King’s darkest works ever.

Get It: Pick up the Pet Sematary 2 Movie Collection 4K UHD ($29; was $54) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!