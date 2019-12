Star Wars: The Last Jedi 4K UHD GET IT!

This may very well be the best Star Wars movie. And it is sure to have massive reverberations on the final installment. At the moment, this is also the only main installment Star Wars movie to have a 4K disc and it is an amazing disc that will truly transport you to these other worlds.

Get It: Pick up the Star Wars: The Last Jedi 4K UHD ($23) at Amazon

