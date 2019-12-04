Gift Guide 2019: Movies and Streaming

SVsound Prime Wireless Powered Speaker System GET IT!

If you want to watch a movie these days, you want the best AV options possible. TV’s come with truly insane video now, but audio is left wanting. Well, there is no need to get stuck with listless audio when you can pick up this amazing set of wireless speakers from SVsound to boost the movie watching experience to it’s absolute limits. Set up is as easy so the prime experience is no sweat at all. This would be the perfect gift for any movie lover in your life.

Get It: Pick up the SVsound Prime Wireless Powered Speaker System ($600) at SVsound

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!