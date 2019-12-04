Gift Guide 2019: Movies and Streaming

The Godfather Collection Blu-Ray GET IT!

No movie collection is complete without the Godfather Trilogy. They are just fundamental entries in the history of cinema. Some may say the best entries. Enjoy the operatic, masterful tragedy within these three movies in gorgeous High Definition.

Get It: Pick up The Godfather Collection Blu-Ray ($38) at Amazon

Check out the great products and gear we recommend to Men’s Journal readers

Check out some of our other great Gift Guides below

18 Great Gift Ideas For Kids

22 Amazing Gift Items For The Gamer In Your Life

Gift Guide 2019: Stocking Stuffers

Gift Guide 2019: Men’s Journal – 15 Products Guys Love

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!