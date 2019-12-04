Gift Guide 2019: Movies and Streaming

The Shining 4K UHD GET IT!

This is one of the most iconic horror movies of all time and it is a great winter watch, with it’s snowy setting. It also just got a very well recieved sequel this year with Doctor Sleep. So if you want to watch this to refresh your memory before watching the sequel or just to watch it again for funsies, it has never looked better than it has on this truly stunning disc.

Get It: Pick up The Shining 4K UHD ($25) at Amazon

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!