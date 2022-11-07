As promised, Benoit Blanc is back. The “suave southern sleuth,” as Netflix describes him, returns as the star of Glass Onion, a sequel to 2019’s acclaimed caper Knives Out. He is once again played by Daniel Craig—a refreshing change from seeing him as James Bond—and a new trailer gives a preview of what’s to come: An action-packed whodunnit set on a sunny Greek island compound owned by billionaire Miles Bron (played by Edward Norton). The trailer opens with its own head scratcher: How the hell did Blanc get an invite to this exclusive gathering? According to the film’s official synopsis, it’s “only the first of many puzzles.”

Rian Johnson, who helmed Knives Out, returned to direct Glass Onion as well. The trailer lays out some tantalizing details about the new installment. Bron has invited an eclectic group of friends, ranging from a governor to Duke Cody, a brawny influencer played by Dave Bautista, to his home. Like Knives Out, Glass Onion features a high-wattage ensemble cast including Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline, and Kate Hudson.

With his friends assembled in his lavish dining room, Bron announces that he plans to fake his own death to kick off an elaborate parlor game among his guests.

“Across the island, I’ve hidden clues,” he explains. “You will have to closely observe each other. If anyone can name the killer, that person wins our game.”

But the game quickly turns real: Someone (the trailer doesn’t reveal who) is actually killed. And detective Blanc and the rest of the guests need to figure out who has blood on their hands.

“There’s been a murder, and the killer is in plain sight,” Blanc eloquently explains in the trailer. “For at least one person, this is not a game.”

The web of potential motives and deception only gets more tangled from there.

Fortunately, we won’t have to wait long to unravel the mystery: Glass Onion will have a limited release in theaters on Nov. 23, and it will premiere for streaming on Dec. 23. And there’s even more Benoit Blanc on the way—Glass Onion is one of two sequels in the works at Netflix.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!