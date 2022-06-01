How would you describe the actual filming experience of that scene?

It was one of the first things we filmed. That was a great move, because you spend all this time getting into shape and it can be hard to maintain while you’re on set working these long shooting days. The tough thing was that we didn’t realize the filming demands of the montage, which was a lot of camera angles and long lenses. So after we’d filmed for an entire day on the beach with Tom, playing our hardest and looking our best, we thought we were done and went out that night to celebrate—drinking and eating wings and tater tots. The next morning, we found out they were only getting Tom’s angles and would be shooting the rest of us the following week. We were like, “What?!” Then we ran back to the gym. We shot that whole thing about three or four times in total. It became the running joke—time to do the beach football scene again.

Did you pick up any pointers from Tom Cruise about how he stays in such great shape? What was it like to work with him on this film?

There’s no question he puts immense effort into staying in peak condition—much like his dedication for the movies he leads. I remember having to guard Tom during the beach football scene and I was blown away. I like to think I’m pretty fast, but Tom is just so fast. The fact that he’s getting close to 60 years old and is sprinting on the beach is insane. I mean, it doesn’t really make a whole lot of sense. So when he talks about how he works out and how he eats, of course I’m going to listen. The truth is he has tremendous discipline in all aspects of his life. He’s disciplined in how he treats his body and what he puts into his body. Tom’s diet principles—which is a lot of lean fish and veggies—make a lot of sense to me. And I don’t think there was a day when he didn’t work out. You hear these stories about actors with workout trailers that never get used. His was used constantly. There were a lot of days where he’d invite us over to his trailer to hang out, chat, and eat. A lot of movie stars don’t really go out of their way to share wisdom. They tend to shy away from taking on that mentor role. Tom is the exact opposite. He really revels in being an instructor and a teacher. He’s also very aware that people want that time with him to gain insight into what makes him so great at what he does. He’s aware that he’s done something in this industry that’s completely unprecedented.