Go Behind the Scenes of Aaron Paul’s Men’s Journal Cover Shoot





Aaron Paul is back in a big way. Over five years after the finale of Breaking Bad, Paul returned to Jesse Pinkman’s world in the Netflix film El Camino—and coming up in 2020 he’ll give everyone a glimpse of the future in the new season of Westworld. Not bad for a guy who came to Hollywood as a teenager.

Even though it took a decade for him to land his Breaking Bad role after coming to Los Angeles, Paul has always been ahead of the curve. He graduated high school early and, at 17, drove out to LA in a beat-up 1982 Toyota Corolla. As he told us in his January/February cover story, he’s always had a simple plan for his career: “Just kinda swing for the fences, really.”

Those swings led to a role in one of the most acclaimed series of all time. Paul reflected on his Breaking Bad role during his Men’s Journal cover shoot, which took him to the beaches of California, decked out in a stylish Dzochen suit and a Mr P coat.

Watch the video for a fun look at Paul during his cover shoot.

