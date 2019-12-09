With the nominees for 2020’s Golden Globe Awards announced, we’ve officially entered awards season.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association read off its nominees for the 77th annual Golden Globes. Leading a crowded pack, Netflix drama Marriage Story grabbed six nominations, including acting nods for Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. The Irishman and Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood follow close behind with five noms each. Joker is up for four awards as the DC Comics picture hits awards season running. Other heavyweights in the race include WWI thriller 1917 and Fox News drama Bombshell.

Netflix outscored every other studio this year, with 17 nominations for film and another 17 for TV. Most of those got scooped up by Marriage Story, The Irishman, The Two Popes, and Dolemite Is My Name on the movie side and The Crown, Unbelievable, and The Kominsky Method on the television side. The Irishman snagged two nominations in the veteran-heavy supporting actor race—for Al Pacino and Joe Pesci—to compete against Tom Hanks, Anthony Hopkins, and Brad Pitt.

In a welcome surprise, the Daniel Craig and Chris Evans whodunit Knives Out will fight for Best Motion Picture—Musical or Comedy against the likes of Jojo Rabbit and Rocketman. Knives Out also scored acting nominations for Ana de Armas and Craig, whose Southern detective will compete with Leonardo DiCaprio and Eddie Murphy in a crowded field. In the Drama category, Joker star Joaquin Phoenix joins a field that includes Antonio Banderas and Jonathan Pryce.

Some shock first-time nominees include Christopher Abbott for the Hulu adaptation Catch-22, as well as Paul Rudd (and Paul Rudd) for the Netflix dark doppelgänger comedy Living With Yourself. In the series’ sole nomination this year, Game of Thrones star Kit Harington picked up a Best Actor nod for his work as King in the North. And Apple is also off to the races with a surprising three nominations for The Morning Show. The Jennifer Aniston–starring drama is fresh off its new streaming service, which debuted a month ago.

The HFPA is known for snubbing left, right, and center, and the new batch of nominees yields a few headscratchers. Ad Astra and El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie were excluded entirely. And besides a nomination for Kathy Bates, the new Clint Eastwood movie, Richard Jewell, is nowhere to be seen. While Christian Bale enters the race for Ford v Ferrari, the HFPA shut out Adam Sandler for his work in the indie crime pic Uncut Gems.

You can read the full list of nominees here. The 77th annual Golden Globes will air at 8 p.m. EST on Jan. 5 on NBC, hosted by Ricky Gervais.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!