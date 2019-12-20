The Best Super Bowl Commercials Made By Famous Directors

Super Bowl commercials have become almost as big a deal as the game. With 30-second spots selling in the millions and replaying in perpetuity on YouTube, every advertisement is the marketing equivalent of third down and long.

That’s why big brands bring in big names to quarterback their shoots. Famous directors attract celebrity endorsements, know how to manage a massive budget, and bring their own credibility. Over the years, many Hollywood directors have gotten behind the camera for commercials during the Super Bowl. We took a look at some of the biggest and best.

Here are some of the top Super Bowl commercials shot by notable Hollywood directors.

Director: Ridley Scott

Spot: “Why 1984 Won’t Be Like 1984″

Client: Apple

Year: 1984



In the early 80s, Scott was famous the world over for his dystopian fantasies. Alien had been a smash success, and Blade Runner, while not a success at the box office, had started to gain the reputation as a cult classic and work of genius. Apple bought two 30-second slots and let the director do his thing. The result was a Steve Jobs–sanctioned critique of computing’s status quo. It’s now considered to be one of the best commercials of all time.

Director: Zack Snyder

Spot: “Respect”

Client: Budweiser

Year: 2011



Before he’d made a name for himself as the slo-mo action sequence director with 300 and Watchmen, Zack Snyder directed numerous dynamic commercials for high-profile clients. Strangely, his most famous ad is one of the subtlest commercials to ever air during the Super Bowl. It shows the Budweiser Clydesdales making a trip to New York to mourn the victims of 9/11.

Director: Jon Favreau

Spot: “The Big Pitch”

Client: Samsung

Year: 2013



Though he was best known as the director of Iron Man, Jon Favreau went back to his indie roots for Samsung in this meta-ad that sees Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen pitching the South Korean phone maker. The ad, which also features comic mainstay Bob Odenkirk, consists primarily of men bantering – not unlike 1996’s Swingers.

Director: Clint Eastwood

Spot: “Halftime in America”

Client: Chrysler

Year: 2012



This spot by the director of Million Dollar Baby, Mystic River, and Flags of Our Fathers was so serious that it stopped many football fans in their tracks. The fact that Eastwood chose to star in it as well made sense. No one does gravitas like the Man with No Name.

Director: David Fincher

Spot: “Beer Run”

Client: Heineken

Year: 2005



Fresh off the massive success of Se7en and Fight Club, Fincher and his muse, Brad Pitt, teamed up to skewer celebrity culture while shilling for beer makers. Despite its lighthearted tone, the commercial is set in an unnamed and unwelcoming city bathed in ominous darkness. Though the ad doesn’t make it explicitly clear who Pitt is speaking to on the phone, it seems likely that he’s calling his longtime collaborator.

Director: Peter Berg

Spot: “Got Milk”

Client: America’s Milk Processors

Year: 2012



The Lone Survivor director went all in with a lactic-action sequence starring Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a father trying to make sure his daughter and her friends get enough protein with their breakfast. The fast moving commercial has far more in common with Battleship, the movie Berg was wrapping when it aired, than with the hyper-realistic violence that followed.

