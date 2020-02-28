Entertainment

These Suspense Flicks Are Hallmarks of the Great Thriller Revival

A brief history of recent suspense gems, including The Invisible Man.

Don’t Breathe (’16)

Three thieves break in to a blind veteran’s home, only to find that he’s a super-twisted psychopath.

Get Out
Get Out (’17)

A black guy’s trip to meet his white girlfriend’s family becomes a chilling racial nightmare.

Bird Box (’18)

To escape a spooky monster, a woman and two children must navigate a river blindfolded.

The Invisible Man
The Invisible Man (’20)

A woman’s deranged ex figures out how to turn invisible, then proceeds to torment the hell out of her.

