These Suspense Flicks Are Hallmarks of the Great Thriller Revival

A brief history of recent suspense gems, including The Invisible Man.
Don’t Breathe (’16)
Three thieves break in to a blind veteran’s home, only to find that he’s a super-twisted psychopath.
Get Out (’17)
A black guy’s trip to meet his white girlfriend’s family becomes a chilling racial nightmare.
Bird Box (’18)
To escape a spooky monster, a woman and two children must navigate a river blindfolded.
The Invisible Man (’20)
A woman’s deranged ex figures out how to turn invisible, then proceeds to torment the hell out of her.
