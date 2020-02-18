Harrison Ford is ready to crack his trusty whip and don his fedora once again as the iconic character Indiana Jones. While promoting his new film Call of the Wild, Ford spoke in multiple interviews about his upcoming work on Indiana Jones 5, saying that the film will start shooting this summer. The film is set for an official release date on July 9, 2021 with franchise director Steven Spielberg behind the camera.

While on The Ellen DeGeneres Show last week, Ford said that shooting Indiana Jones 5 is “going to be fun and that the movies in the series “are great fun to make.” Later on, while appearing on CBS Sunday Morning, Ford added that the movie will likely start filming in a few months and spoke about returning to his iconic role.

“When we have an opportunity to make another, it is because people have enjoyed them,” Ford said. “I feel obliged to make sure our ambitions are as ambitious as they were when we started.”

In a separate interview with IGN, Ford hinted about where the story may go, but didn’t reveal any details about the plot: “Well, I’m not going to share the story with you because that doesn’t seem like a good idea,” Ford said. “But we’ll see new developments in his life, his relationship. We’ll see part of his history resolved.”

Earlier this year, Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy spoke to the BBC about the new movie: “We’re working away, getting the script where we want it to be and then we’ll be ready to go,” she said. “Harrison Ford [is] involved. It’s not a reboot. It’s a continuation.”

Over the last few years, the project has been through some stops and starts in production. In 2016, Disney announced the new project and originally dated the movie for July 19, 2019. In early 2018, Spielberg was deciding between directing the new Indiana Jones project and an adaptation of the award-winning musical West Side Story, and opted to go with the musical adaptation first after script issues pushed back the Indiana Jones date. Now, with West Side Story done filming and set for a December 2020 release, Spielberg is ready to come back to the franchise he helped start alongside Ford.

Indiana Jones 5 is set for a July 9, 2021 release.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!