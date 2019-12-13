Henry Cavill really loves his dog. In fact, even when Cavill is jet setting around the world shooting projects like Mission: Impossible or Justice League, his American Akita Kal isn’t far behind.
Just like he did when he took on the Valley of Fire for his Men’s Journal cover shoot, Cavill had Kal with him on set for his new Netflix series The Witcher.
“He was there the entire time, he spent most of his time in the trailer rather than on set,” Cavill told People magazine. “Because when he can see me, but he can’t get to me, he tends to start making a lot of noise. We didn’t want him running in halfway through a scene or a sword fight especially, because he would be taking people down. But he was always there.”
As you can see in this video from his Men’s Journal shoot, sometimes Kal becomes the star:
Here’s a look at a bunch of times Cavill shared photos or videos of Kal on Instagram:
View this post on Instagram
Horrifyingly enough, this is not an “I’ve had one too many, stayed up and thought it would be a great idea to post about it” kind of post. This was a morning snowpig walk last week before stepping in to get my Geralt on. “But what time is it?!” I hear you cry. Well my friends, if you were to zoom in on my conveniently, and totally unintentionally, placed Jaeger-LeCoultre Polaris watch, that particular riddle will be solved. And all of your burning (post-specific) questions will be answered. #Witcher #SnowPig #JaegerLeCoultre @JaegerLeCoultre @Netflix
View this post on Instagram
Kal about to pitch me the deal of a lifetime for health insurance. #Kal #AmericanAkita
View this post on Instagram
It’s International Dog day today and Kal is the most international dog that I know!! We had a dog Day afternoon in the warm weather today. After a short walk of course. He’s a little legend, my hound. I’m the luckiest man alive to have him in my life. #Kal #InternationalDogDay Edit: Total lie. HE had a dog Day afternoon, I went and worked my ass off(on?) In the gym and at my desk 💁🏻♂️. We’re cool though, we have a good deal, he works the night shift with all the guard doggery stuff. He’s amazing at LOOKING like he’s sleeping, though. He even fake snores.
Cavill’s new Netflix show The Witcher starts streaming on December 20.
