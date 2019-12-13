Henry Cavill really loves his dog. In fact, even when Cavill is jet setting around the world shooting projects like Mission: Impossible or Justice League, his American Akita Kal isn’t far behind.

Just like he did when he took on the Valley of Fire for his Men’s Journal cover shoot, Cavill had Kal with him on set for his new Netflix series The Witcher.

“He was there the entire time, he spent most of his time in the trailer rather than on set,” Cavill told People magazine. “Because when he can see me, but he can’t get to me, he tends to start making a lot of noise. We didn’t want him running in halfway through a scene or a sword fight especially, because he would be taking people down. But he was always there.”

As you can see in this video from his Men’s Journal shoot, sometimes Kal becomes the star:

Here’s a look at a bunch of times Cavill shared photos or videos of Kal on Instagram:

Cavill’s new Netflix show The Witcher starts streaming on December 20.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!