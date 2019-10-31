Entertainment

Henry Cavill Goes Monster Hunting in the Action-Packed ‘Witcher’ Trailer

The Witcher / Netflix
The Witcher / Netflix


Henry Cavill is ready to hunt down some monsters. A new trailer for Cavill’s upcoming Netflix series The Witcher has been released, showing off some of the impressive swordplay and action-packed moments from the show.

The series takes place on “the Continent” and evokes some Game of Thrones vibes with its fantasy-tinged world and medieval style characters, including Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia. The show follows Geralt as he hunts monsters across a dangerous landscape, eventually crossing paths with a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret. Cavill, the former Men’s Journal cover star, was a fan of the series before starring in the show, and now he’s the main star.

The Witcher / Netflix
The Witcher / Netflix

The series is based on the book series of the same name, which was also adapted into a video game series. The Game of Thrones-type connections don’t stop with the look of the show: Alik Sakharov, who directed multiple episodes of Game of Thrones, is directing four of the eight episodes in the first season of The Witcher.

Here’s a look at the new Witcher trailer:

The Witcher will start streaming on Netflix on December 20.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!

More from Entertainment