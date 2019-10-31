Henry Cavill Goes Monster Hunting in the Action-Packed ‘Witcher’ Trailer





Henry Cavill is ready to hunt down some monsters. A new trailer for Cavill’s upcoming Netflix series The Witcher has been released, showing off some of the impressive swordplay and action-packed moments from the show.

The series takes place on “the Continent” and evokes some Game of Thrones vibes with its fantasy-tinged world and medieval style characters, including Cavill’s Geralt of Rivia. The show follows Geralt as he hunts monsters across a dangerous landscape, eventually crossing paths with a powerful sorceress, and a young princess with a dangerous secret. Cavill, the former Men’s Journal cover star, was a fan of the series before starring in the show, and now he’s the main star.

The series is based on the book series of the same name, which was also adapted into a video game series. The Game of Thrones-type connections don’t stop with the look of the show: Alik Sakharov, who directed multiple episodes of Game of Thrones, is directing four of the eight episodes in the first season of The Witcher.

Here’s a look at the new Witcher trailer:

This story has the makings of our greatest ballad yet.

The Witcher arrives 20 December. pic.twitter.com/u2UcaJvUvC — The Witcher (@witchernetflix) October 31, 2019

The Witcher will start streaming on Netflix on December 20.

