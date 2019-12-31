



Even though it only came out on December 20, The Witcher is already making a big impact. The fantasy series starring Henry Cavill became one of Netflix’s top 10 most popular shows of 2019 and Cavill’s shirtless scenes have been made into some hilarious memes.

While the series has some major Game of Thrones-vibes, it has its own style—and some incredible fight scenes. As he’s shown in the past while playing Superman in Batman v Superman and in other movies like Mission: Impossible – Fallout, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., and Immortals, Cavill sure knows his way around a brawl.

Now that the series is fully streaming, Cavill was asked about his favorite fight scenes and monster moments in the series so far while playing the main character of Geralt of Rivia. In an interview with The Wrap, Cavill said that among the monsters on the show, it wasn’t a battle with a striga, golden dragon, or a kikimora that was his favorite.

“I’m going to give a bit of a truly backwards answer here,” Cavill said in the interview. “My favorite monster fights were probably the human monsters I got to fight in Episode 1….OK, OK. I would say the striga fight would probably be my favorite monster fight out of the show.”

That striga fight comes in Episode 3 and it’s among the grosser-looking monsters of the show. Cavill also spoke about filming that fight scene, which is one of the best battles of the first season:

“Well, the funny thing is with anything you shoot is what ends up on screen may be very different from what you see on screen,” he said. “There’s always the editing process, which is where storytellers get to express their vision for the story and that means the whole thing you shoot may end up looking very, very different. But as far as that actual fight went, I was fortunate enough to be working with a stunt performer in a suit for parts of it. So I had a fairly good idea of what it would look like. And we were doing practical stunts for both me and the performer. I know they added the effects after the fact, but everything that was happening there on the day was a version of what you see on screen.”

There will be more fights to come on The Witcher: Netflix has already picked up the show for a second season with Cavill back as Geralt.

The Witcher Season 1 is now streaming on Netflix.

