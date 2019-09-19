Here’s How Mark Wahlberg’s Training for His New Movie ‘Infinite’

Mark Wahlberg is filming a new movie, and he’s pretty jacked for it. The actor has started filming the new action film Infinite with director Antoine Fuqua (Training Day), and ahead of shooting, he shared a bunch of posts on his Instagram page showing off how trained for it.

As he previously has revealed, when Wahlberg is training, he has a pretty intense schedule—waking up before 3 a.m., working out at least two times, and doing cryo recovery—and for this movie, it appears to have worked wonders. Wahlberg has been busy training for the film, doing his usual workouts and fueling them along with his Performance Inspired brand all-natural whey protein, protein bars and supplements.

Wahlberg has shown off the results of his training as he kicks off the film, including a look at some of the workouts that helped get him ready for it.

The new film, which originally was set to star Men’s Journal cover guy Chris Evans before Wahlberg replaced him, is an action thriller with a sci-fi twist. Based on the D. Eric Maikranz’s novel The Reincarnationist Papers, the movie follows a “troubled man haunted by memories of two past lives” who finds out about a centuries-old secret society called the Cognomina, which is made up of people who “possess total recall of their past lives,” according to Variety.

The film also stars Dylan O’Brien (American Assassin), Rupert Friend (Homeland), Jason Mantzoukas (John Wick: Chapter 3), and Chiwetel Ejiofor (Doctor Strange). Infinite has a release date set for August 7, 2020.

Wahlberg previously shared some of his arms and transformation workouts with Men’s Journal, and here’s a look at some of the workouts and techniques he used to get fit for Infinite:

View this post on Instagram I’M BACK!!! 68 DAYS DRY!!! @f45_training 💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼💪🏼🔥#noalcohol A post shared by Mark Wahlberg (@markwahlberg) on Sep 6, 2019 at 9:14am PDT