Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has always trained like a beast for his movie roles. Hobbs and Shaw, the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff, was no different. Johnson revealed a photo on his Instagram page of what his body looked like after he finished off his Hobbs and Shaw training program to get ready for the film.
Johnson wrote that he spent 18 weeks prepping with a “disciplined diet” and an “intense training” program to transform himself once again into Luke Hobbs. Johnson has been called the hardest-working man in Hollywood for his dedication to his roles and his seemingly constant stream of movies, and this new post proves once again that he’s as shredded as anyone out there.
If you look at the new trailer for Hobbs & Shaw, you can see just how hard Johnson worked for the film:
Here’s a look at Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs and Shaw training:
Dialed in & hit the mark. 260lbs of attitude & classy cuss words. After 18 weeks of disciplined diet & intense training, here’s where I landed my carcass for shooting my FAST & FURIOUS spin-off HOBBS & SHAW. Always room for improvements, but not too bad for a scarred up surgically repaired Brahma Bull who’s injuries always tell the story. Huge THANKS to my strength and conditioning coach @daverienzi for his masterful strategies that’s constantly shifting daily based on how I’m looking/feeling to achieve our goals. THANKS to EVERYONE in my inner circle (including the NASA scientists 😉) who support the big picture – my diet, training, health & wellness, balance, consistency and execution. Finally, THANKS TO ALL THE FANS. My people out there worldwide 🌎 who buy into our grind belief and my philosophy that payin’ our dues is owed on a daily basis. Thanks for rockin’ with me — let’s have some fun and take this HOBBS & SHAW franchise to the next level. #HardestWorkerInTheRoom #Hobbs #NightlyTequilaDrinker 🥃
UPDATE: Johnson elaborated on the program he did to train for the movie, giving props to his trainer Dave Rienzi, who wrote on Instagram that Johnson is “one of the most disciplined people on the planet.” Here’s some more details on the program.
Great insight below👇🏾👇🏾 by my long time strength & conditioning coach @daverienzi for our 18 WEEK PREP for my role in my Fast & Furious spin-off film, HOBBS & SHAW. He’s the only coach on the planet who TRULY understands the nuance and strategy my career requires. It’s a very fine tuned balance of physical improvement combined with health and wellness, combined with the propensity to deliver quality performances (hopefully 😉) and be “on” on a daily basis. Always room for improvement. Always willing to put in the work. Team Effort. #RienziStrength ・・・ Another masterful execution by @therock. One of the most disciplined people on the planet 👊🏼! PREP-18 WEEKS starting mid @disneysjunglecruise filming CHALLENGES- Transform the physique while not visibly impacting the current film character. 2 week global press tour for @skyscrapermovie New baby GOALS- Bring a 2.0 version of the HOBBS PHYSIQUE Manage caloric intake to support focused workouts, full shooting schedule and a touch of sleep deprivation courtesy of Baby Tia👼🏽. CHEAT MEAL MAGIC- Shifted from pancakes to 🍣 and 🍪 #RienziStrength
In Hobbs and Shaw, Johnson will be teaming up with Jason Statham in the first-ever spinoff of the Fast & Furious franchise. Statham’s Deckard Shaw entered the series in Furious 7 as a villain who had a history with Hobbs, but in Fate of the Furious, Shaw teamed up with the Furious crew and now is basically a good guy.
Last meal of the night and carb depleting (shirt comes off in this movie 🧀🤦🏽♂️) for our final massive battle sequences coming up next week for HOBBS & SHAW — my FAST & FURIOUS spin-off film. Wanted to bring the HOBBS character in razor sharp condition and shape for this one. The exact science of this diet and training is tough on the ol’ system to maintain for four months of filming, but film lasts forever and we get one shot to try and make something iconic for the fans. Then I’ll race everyone to the waffle truck. #lastmeal #11pm #carbdeplete #hobbsandshaw #fuckingscience
Here’s another look at how Johnson looks in the film:
While plot details on the spinoff are being kept under wraps, one thing’s for sure: Johnson and Statham are going to have some badass fight scenes.
Johnson and Statham are joined in the film by Idris Elba, who’s playing the villain Brixton, while Vanessa Kirby is in as an MI6 agent and Shaw’s sister. Eddie Marsan was also announced in the cast, while his Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is behind the camera for it. The spinoff will be the next Furious movie to hit theaters, with Fast 9 coming out April 20, 2020, and the 10th film in the series set for sometime in 2021.
Hobbs and Shaw will be released on August 2, 2019.