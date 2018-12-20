



Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson has always trained like a beast for his movie roles. Hobbs and Shaw, the upcoming Fast & Furious spinoff, was no different. Johnson revealed a photo on his Instagram page of what his body looked like after he finished off his Hobbs and Shaw training program to get ready for the film.

Johnson wrote that he spent 18 weeks prepping with a “disciplined diet” and an “intense training” program to transform himself once again into Luke Hobbs. Johnson has been called the hardest-working man in Hollywood for his dedication to his roles and his seemingly constant stream of movies, and this new post proves once again that he’s as shredded as anyone out there.

If you look at the new trailer for Hobbs & Shaw, you can see just how hard Johnson worked for the film:

Here’s a look at Dwayne Johnson’s Hobbs and Shaw training:

UPDATE: Johnson elaborated on the program he did to train for the movie, giving props to his trainer Dave Rienzi, who wrote on Instagram that Johnson is “one of the most disciplined people on the planet.” Here’s some more details on the program.

In Hobbs and Shaw, Johnson will be teaming up with Jason Statham in the first-ever spinoff of the Fast & Furious franchise. Statham’s Deckard Shaw entered the series in Furious 7 as a villain who had a history with Hobbs, but in Fate of the Furious, Shaw teamed up with the Furious crew and now is basically a good guy.

Here’s another look at how Johnson looks in the film:

While plot details on the spinoff are being kept under wraps, one thing’s for sure: Johnson and Statham are going to have some badass fight scenes.

Johnson and Statham are joined in the film by Idris Elba, who’s playing the villain Brixton, while Vanessa Kirby is in as an MI6 agent and Shaw’s sister. Eddie Marsan was also announced in the cast, while his Deadpool 2 director David Leitch is behind the camera for it. The spinoff will be the next Furious movie to hit theaters, with Fast 9 coming out April 20, 2020, and the 10th film in the series set for sometime in 2021.

Hobbs and Shaw will be released on August 2, 2019.