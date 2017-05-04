Here’s How to Earn Benefits and Miles With the New Relaunched Delta SkyMiles American Express Card





If you’re someone who travels a lot, you’re always looking for ways to earn miles and benefits to make it better and easier. Heading into 2020, there will be a great way to do it: American Express and Delta Air Lines are getting ready to relaunch the

Delta SkyMiles American Express Card

.

Starting on January 30, 2020, the new relaunched Delta SkyMiles American Express Card will be available and will bring a wide range of benefits for card holders. Consumers will be able to get miles and bonus benefits depending on what level of card they use, including getting double miles from restaurants and supermarkets, as well as earning miles from hotels, Delta flights, and more. Other benefits include no foreign transaction fees as well as earning Medallion status faster, and much more.

At an event to relaunch the Delta SkyMiles American Express Card, people got the chance to check out “perfect pairings” of food, drinks, and music, all while going through an interactive flight journey that highlighted the benefits of having the Delta SkyMiles American Express Cards.

At the event, attendees got the chance to go through a flight-inspired journey that showcased the benefits that card members get from using the relaunched Delta SkyMiles American Express Card, which will be starting up in January 2020. The awesome event had areas set up that looked like a baggage claim and a departure lounge at the airport, along with flight-inspired cocktails and other travel-inspired stations.

The event included actress Elizabeth Olsen as the host, along with the DJ Duo, Coco & Breezy, playing music for everyone. The event also included luxury travel accessories and options from Parker Clay, Summer Fridays, Le Labo and more, giving you what you need to have the ultimate trip.

That wasn’t all: The event also included an open bar with drinks from custom cocktails from Linden Pride of Dante, as well as food and bites from Gabriel and Gina Stulman of Happy Cooking Hospitality, who runs Bar Sardine, Fedora, The Jones, and Joseph Leonard.

Here are some more looks at the event: