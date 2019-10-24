Here’s How Tom Hardy Transformed Into Al Capone for ‘Fonzo’





Tom Hardy is known for being a chameleon in the industry. His total commitment to method acting and physical transformations for films like The Dark Knight Rises and The Revenant are proof. Hardy’s undergoing a drastic change once again for the upcoming film Fonzo, directed by Josh Trank.

Hardy portrays an older Al Capone, following his life after being released from a decade in prison and dealing with the early stages of dementia. Capone only lived to be 48 years old. And while Hardy is close in age, at 42, he underwent some extensive makeup to portray the notorious gangster.

He also put on a considerable amount of weight—something he’s no stranger to when prepping for a film. He added over 30 pounds of muscle to play Batman villain Bane in The Dark Knight Rises and also bulked up for films like Venom, Bronson, and Warrior. The transformation this time around wasn’t so much about muscle, but about age and weight to portray an older Capone.

Moreover, Hardy said in an interview with The Playlist that his inspiration behind the voice he used for Capone was based on Bugs Bunny.

Here’s a comparison of how Hardy looks in character, alongside Capone:

Fonzo doesn’t have an official release date yet, but is expected to come out in 2020. Hardy stars alongside Linda Cardellini, Jack Lowden, Matt Dillon, Noel Fisher, Kyle MacLachlan, and Kathrine Narducci.

Hardy also shared a few looks at his transformation on Instagram while working on Fonzo:

View this post on Instagram ♠️🌅🌠😇🔥🇺🇸💵Chasing Fonzo A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on Apr 18, 2018 at 5:36am PDT

View this post on Instagram Mega awkward character misstep 👀 A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on Apr 10, 2018 at 8:45am PDT

With the cast of the film:

View this post on Instagram Chasing Fonzo ♠️🔥 A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on May 4, 2018 at 6:30pm PDT

Hardy getting his makeup done:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on May 1, 2018 at 7:53am PDT

Hardy after wrapping filming:

View this post on Instagram Wrapped #JamDun 💯🔥♠️ A post shared by Tom Hardy (@tomhardy) on May 18, 2018 at 5:21am PDT

