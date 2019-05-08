



Keeping things consistent across 22 movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe is no easy feat. But one thing that has remained a stalwart throughout the MCU leading up to Avengers: Endgame is that Thor Odinson, played by Chris Hemsworth, loves to drink beer.

Whether he’s having a celebratory ale with his best friends, the Warriors Three, during Thor: The Dark World, or sipping out of a massive magical beer mug with Doctor Strange in Thor: Ragnarok, there have been plenty of times where Thor gets to sip on some tasty beer. That continues for the character in the box office record-smashing Avengers: Endgame.

Beware—major SPOILERS for Avengers: Endgame are ahead from this point on.

One of the biggest surprises—and delights—of Endgame is the evolution of Hemsworth’s Thor, and part of that evolution involves beer, namely two real-life beers from Georgia’s Creature Comforts brewery. With Marvel having production studios in Atlanta, some of the crew over the years took a liking to some of the local brews from the Athens-based brewery, namely the Athena Berliner-Style Weisse beer and the Tropicália IPA.

Eventually, the enjoyment of those beers trickled up the chain to directors Joe and Anthony Russo, who decided to put a nod to the Georgia brewery in the film.

“As we understand it, some of the production assistants were leaving set to meet the truck when it would arrive at a nearby beer store,” Chris Herron, Creature Comforts CEO, told CraftBeer.com in an interview. “An assistant eventually got a Tropicalia into Joe’s hand and he thought it was a great beer and thought it was interesting that it was a thing!”

The real-life beers pop up at two different occasions in the film, both of which are major moments for Thor’s character. Early in the first act of the film, Thor can be seen at a table in the Avengers’ headquarters with a beer alongside a bowl of biscuits he’s eating. That beer is the Athena Berliner-Style Weisse can, which you can spot in this trailer for the film around the :05-second mark:

Here’s another look at Thor and the beer from the trailer:

Later in the film, the second Creature Comforts beer shows up, this time a Tropicália brew. At that point in the movie, Thor as a character is in a very different place. In the first act, Thor kills Thanos, but afterwards, realizes that nothing can be done to bring back the people the heroes lost. The story then jumps to five years in the future, and during this time, Ant-Man (Paul Rudd) discovers a potential way for the Avengers to reverse what Thanos did, so Rocket Racoon (Bradley Cooper) and Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) head to “New Asgard” in Norway to bring their friend Thor back in the fold. That’s where the audience meets “Fat Thor.”

In the five years since the snap, Thor has been wallowing in his failure to stop Thanos and has been spending his days drinking beer, eating junk food, and playing video games. Thor now has a massive beer belly and only comes out of his house to replenish his supply of beer, according to Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), who points to a massive pile of empty kegs piling up outside. Eventually, Rocket convinces Thor to come back to the Avengers HQ by saying that there is “beer on the ship.”

Thor responds: “What kind of beer?” The movie then cuts to Thor back at the Avengers facility, drinking a can of Tropicália.

Will Thor continue to drink beer when he appears next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Only time will tell. When Thor left things off at the end of Endgame, he was joining the Guardians of the Galaxy for a trip. Perhaps Rocket Racoon loaded up on Creature Comforts for Thor to keep him in a good mood. If you’re looking for an IPA of your own to try, give one of these great IPAs a shot.