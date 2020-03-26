A self-quarantine is pretty straightforward—don’t go outside—but that doesn’t mean it’s easy. If you’re lucky enough to have a job where you can work from home, you might be going stir-crazy from staying inside 24-7. At least you’re not alone: Millions of Americans across the country have been asked to stay at home, too. That includes quite a few celebrities, and they’ve found some interesting ways to pass the time. If you’re bored, read on for some inspiration.

When you’re confined to your home, it can be hard to ignore those minor repairs you’ve been meaning to get around to. Now’s a great time to break out the tool box and cross those to-dos off your list—just ask Conan O’Brien, who posted this helpful PSA video to Twitter:

Since we're all stuck at home, I thought I'd show you how to make simple repairs around the house. pic.twitter.com/DWRwGdZs9V — Conan O'Brien (@ConanOBrien) March 25, 2020

Dwayne Johnson is using his time in self-quarantine to—no surprise here—go incredibly hard in his home gym and also crush some mouthwatering cheat meals. (Check out these top-shelf picks to spruce up your home gym, too). Along the way, however, The Rock is also answering questions from fans and offering support and encouragement in video posts to Instagram, like the one below. If you’re looking to get to know him better, now’s your chance.

Kevin Hart is also using the time at home to connect with fans on social media. Over the past few days, he’s posted a series of videos on Instagram where he tells stories about his life that he’s never revealed to the public before (he’s calling the series “Confessions From the Hart”). The latest post takes him back to his days in Little League football, and let’s just say Hart wasn’t exactly a star prospect:

Why not learn a new skill and get creative? That seems to be the approach Hugh Jackman is taking. The star shows off his piano and singing skills in this video he posted on Instagram:

Ryan Reynolds announced on Instagram (see below) that his gin company, Aviation Gin, would be donating a hefty 30 percent of the proceeds from sales to bartenders—many of whom are out of work because of bar closures around the country. If you need to stock up your liquor cabinet, Aviation would be a good brand to support. Looking for a laugh instead? Reynolds also posted this funny video skit about Deadpool living in quarantine.

Not much has changed for Mark Wahlberg. He’s still going absolutely nuts in the gym, as his latest workout video proves. TRX, medicine ball moves, resistance bands, treadmill sprints—his routine is enough to make you break a sweat just from watching:

But as he pointed out in an earlier Insta post, staying fit isn’t just a distraction; it can also provide a boost to your immune system.

Sound like too much work? You could also take a tip from Seth Rogen and grow a really big beard:

