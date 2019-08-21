Here’s What Jason Momoa Said About Seeing the ‘Justice League’ Snyder Cut

As he gets ready to play Aqauman again, actor Jason Momoa took a detour to visit with his good friend, Justice League director Zack Snyder. Momoa met up with Snyder while the director was working on his new film Army of the Dead, and while he was there, he gave a little hint about something comic book and DC fans have been hoping to see: The Justice League “Snyder Cut.”

For a quick refresher: Snyder started off as the director of Justice League after first working on Man of Steel and Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice. During post-production on the film, Snyder stepped down from Justice League due to a family matter. Director Joss Whedon took over the film and also handled reshoots on the movie, which debuted to so-so reviews and left many fans wondering what Snyder’s version would have looked like, a.k.a the “Snyder Cut.”

So far, Warner Bros. has not shown any hint that a “Snyder Cut” would be released to the public, but since Momoa is such good friends with Snyder, he likely has seen a version. That takes things to Momoa’s Instagram, where he posted about visiting Snyder, giving him a new camera as a gift, and what he thinks of the “Snyder Cut”.

“Well let’s be honest if it wasn’t for this man we wouldn’t have Aquaman I love u Zachary synder. Mahalo for showing me the synder cut. Here is a token of my appreciation. Leica Q2 for inspiring me as an artist through and through @leicacamerausa I wish I was a better actor but I can’t lie. The Snyder cut is ssssiiicccckkkkkk #luckymesucksforu #q2 #leicaforlife @cruelfilms aloha j,” Momoa wrote:

Speaking of all the reshoots, around the time Justice League came out, Men’s Journal spoke with actor Holt McCallany (Mindhunter), who appeared in the opening scene with Ben Affleck’s Batman, about the film and the reshoots. McCallany revealed that even the reshoots were changed around by Warner Bros., with the actor saying that his scene—which was directed by Whedon—was originally meant to be a more comedic scene:

“I love Joss Whedon,” McCallany told Men’s Journal. “My scene with Batman was originally conceived as a comedic scene. That’s how Joss wrote it, and that’s how we shot it. I thought it came out great, but the studio felt it would be a mistake to open the film with a completely comedic scene, so it was re-edited a little bit. I was disappointed, but when I got home to New York I found a bottle of my favorite Champagne and a note from Joss that said ‘To Battles Lost. Gratefully, Joss.’ I can’t tell you how much it meant to me that he took the time to write to me. Joss Whedon is a class act. I had the letter framed.”

While the “Snyder Cut” may never get released, Momoa will be back as Arthur Curry once again for the Aquaman sequel.