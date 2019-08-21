Here’s What Kit Harington Thinks Happened in the Final ‘Game of Thrones’ Scene

Game of Thrones might be over, but many questions and theories about the show still remain. While the final episode showed where many of the main characters ended up, it also left things open to interpretation, one of the biggest being about what happens to Jon Snow (Kit Harington).

For a refresher: In the final episode of the series, titled The Iron Throne, Jon Snow has been sent back to the Night’s Watch after killing Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke). Soon after that happens, a final montage shows where the characters ended the series, including with Arya (Maisie Williams) setting sail to explore what’s west of Westeros, and Sansa (Sophie Turner) becoming Queen in the North. Jon Snow’s final scene—and the final scene of the series—shows Jon leading a group of the Free Folk beyond the wall.

This scene is left open to some interpretation: Is Jon simply taking the Free Folk to their new homeland before returning to Castle Black to stay with the Night’s Watch? Or is he leading the group and leaving the Night’s Watch behind for good to live his days with the Wildlings? The creators of the show left this open to interpretation in the final scene, but actor Kit Harington has some thoughts about it.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming Emmys and his favorite scenes and moments of the series, Harington revealed what he thinks happened to Jon Snow at the very end. When asked by THR about the final scene of the show and the final scene of Jon Snow, Harington had this to say:

THR: Your final scene doubles as the final scene of the series: Jon Snow leading the Free Folk back into the true North. How did you read that final moment?

“I loved it. When I read it, that bit really made me cry,” Harrington said to THR. “What really made me cry was on the paper: “End of Game of Thrones.” But as far as an ending for Jon Snow, this character that I loved for so many years and had grown so close to, and had meant so much to me … seeing him go beyond the Wall back to something true, something honest, something pure with these people he was always told he belongs with — the Free Folk — it felt to me like he was finally free. Instead of being chained and sent to the Wall, it felt like he was set free. It was a really sweet ending. As much as he had done a horrible thing [in killing Daenerys], as much as he had felt that pain, the actual ending for him was finally being released.”

Whether or not this is considered the actual answer to the question about what happened to Jon Snow, Harington clearly is on the side of Jon leaving the Night’s Watch. In the final scene, it’s not clear how much time had passed between Jon getting sent to the Wall and this moment. So it’s possible that he may have had some time at the Wall with the Night’s Watch and then decided that he actually wanted to return to the Free Folk.

While Game of Thrones is over, don’t worry, you’ll be able to return to Westeros very soon: The Game of Thrones prequel is currently filming and could debut over the next year or two on HBO.