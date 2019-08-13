Robert De Niro and Shia LaBeouf are teaming up for a new film. The actors will portray father and son in After Exile, a crime thriller based on true events that happened to one of the screenwriters, according to Deadline.

The story will follow Mike Delaney (LaBeouf), a criminal who is being released from prison after killing an innocent man while committing a violent robbery. After he gets out, Delaney reconnects with his ex-criminal father (De Niro) to help protect his younger brother from falling into a life of drugs and crime.

Joshua Michael Stern will direct the film, which was written by Anthony Thorne and Michael Tovo; the story is based on events from Tovo’s life.

LaBeouf has been on something of a comeback trail since dealing with some substance abuse issues over the last few years. LaBeouf wrote and starred in the film Honey Boy, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival to excellent reviews (100% on Rotten Tomatoes) and is an autobiographical tale about a young actor and his complicated relationship with his father. LaBeouf plays the role of his own father in the film, although the character has a different name. LaBeouf has also received strong reviews for his performance in The Peanut Butter Falcon, which was released in August.

De Niro has a major film coming out this fall with The Irishman, which reunites the actor with Martin Scorsese after working with the director in classics like Taxi Driver, Raging Bull, Goodfellas, and Casino. The Irishman will debut at the New York Film Festival in September before being released in theaters and on Netflix. On top of that, De Niro is set to appear as a late-night TV host in the upcoming comic book film Joker alongside Joaquin Phoenix.

While no release date is yet set for After Exile, filming will begin in October in Philadelphia.

The Main Info to Know