Here’s What The Rock Thinks About Being Called Hollywood’s Nicest Guy

Dwayne Johnson has been called Hollywood’s hardest-working man, and now, he has another title: Hollywood’s nicest guy. The Rock made it onto the cover of Us Weekly recently for a story detailing how the Hobbs & Shaw star has juggled his family life with being one of the biggest stars in the world.

Johnson posted on Instagram about being on the cover and how it feels to be called “Hollywood’s nicest guy.” In fact, he doesn’t think he is—someone else might already have that title.

“Cheers and thank you @usweekly for putting this kid on your cover. I’ve travelled a very long road from having $7bucks in my pocket to these pretty amazing headlines. I take nothing for granted and treat success as if it has to be earned every single day,” Johnson wrote.

Here’s a look at the post:

As busy as Johnson is, he isn’t slowing down anytime soon: Coming up he has the next sequel to Jumanji being released in December 2019; Jungle Cruise with Emily Blunt coming in 2020; he’s about to start filming the action comedy Red Notice with Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot for Netflix; he’s joining the DC superhero universe with Zachary Levi in the Shazam-related Black Adam; and he has a new season of Ballers coming to HBO on August 25. The hardest-working man just keeps on working.

Check out more on Johnson at Us Weekly here, and more on Hobbs and Shaw below: