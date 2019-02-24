Here’s What We Know About the ‘Breaking Bad’ Schraderbrau Beer

Even though the TV show Breaking Bad aired its final episode back in 2013, the show has continued to make an impact through the prequel series Better Call Saul and the recently revealed movie centering around Aaron Paul’s character Jesse Pinkman. Now, the show might be coming back in another fun way: With a potential line of Schraderbrau beer.

Actor Dean Norris, who played the Schraderbrau beer-brewing DEA agent character Hank Schrader on the series, teased on Instagram that a Breaking Bad-themed beer could be coming. Norris posted multiple pictures from a brewery while wearing a “Schraderbrau” t-shirt, and he also uploaded a video from the brewery where he hinted about what’s happening.

“Brewing up some ideas if you know what I’m saying,” Norris says in the video on Instagram. “Schraderbrau, brewed to silky perfection.”

UPDATE: Everything that seemed real is now a reality: Actor Dean Norris has announced in a press release that his company Rust Belt Brewing will be partnering with Sony Pictures Consumer Products, signing a licensing agreement to produce Schraderbräu Beer. The beer will be produced at Figueroa Mountain Brewing Co. in California.

“It’s been a dream come true to collaborate with Sony Pictures and Figueroa Mountain to bring to the public a product I’ve been passionate about for quite a while. I, along with the team at Figueroa Mountain, have worked very hard on developing a recipe that would not only be an award level craft brew that true beer aficionados will love, but also with a drinkability that appeals to a larger audience. We took a lot of time and effort to create a beer (the research was quite enjoyable!) that is worthy of the show and its incredible fans. We think the result is fantastic. Or to put it another way, it’s a beer that has been brewed to silky perfection,” said Dean Norris in a press release.

According to the press release, the Schraderbräu Beer and other merchandise will be available sometime “in Spring 2019.”

While there’s been no official word from Sony Pictures Television about the product, the United States Patent & Trademark Office has a few hints for fans about what could be on the way regarding a Schraderbrau beer line. The Irish Post found a few trademark applications made by Sony from early February 2019 for the trademark “Schraderbrau” for “Beer”, “drinking glasses and bottle openers”, as well as “t-shirts, sweatshirts, and hats.”

If you need a refresher, here’s a look at Hank making his Schraderbrau beer on the original Breaking Bad series:

