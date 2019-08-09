Here’s What You Need to Know About Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy Podcast

Has a fictional character ever had their own podcast? While we’re not completely sure if it’s happened before, one thing is certain about the topic: Will Ferrell’s Ron Burgundy is definitely the most well-known character to do it.

Ferrell is bringing his iconic Anchorman character back for Season 2 of the Ron Burgundy Podcast, where he appears in-character as he welcomes guests and muses over a number of random topics. The first season included episodes about meditation, modern-day events, bullying, being stuck in an elevator, Christmas, and much more.

Ferrell has been doing the late-night TV rounds in character as Burgundy, visiting with The Late Show With Stpehen Colbert, Conoan O’Brien, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Jimmy Kimmel Live, and The Late Late Show with James Corden. Throughout his appearances, Ferrell has done some stand-up comedy as the character and sat down with the hosts to talk about some very random topics.

Here’s a look at some of those appearances:

I maintain this. On record. This was far and away the biggest story of 2019: pic.twitter.com/4EmJFsPy6S — BurgundyPodcast (@BurgundyPodcast) August 9, 2019

Here’s all the info you need to know about the podcast:

What Is It Exactly?: Will Ferrell stars in-character as Ron Burgundy, sitting down with a guest to talk about a specific topic—plus whatever else comes up in conversation.

How Long Are the Episodes?: The episodes vary in length, ranging from 30 minutes to around 50 minutes depending on the episode.

When Does It Come Out?: When in-season, the podcast comes out weekly.

How Many Episodes?: The first season had 12 episodes; Season 2 is likely to have the same.

Guests?: Some past guests have included Game of Thrones actor Peter Dinklage, Deepak Chopra, and RuPaul. The first episode of Season 2 is with Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris.