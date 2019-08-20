The Boss is heading to the big screen. Bruce Springsteen is bringing his album Western Stars to theaters with a concert film and a behind-the-scenes look at how the album was made. This is Springsteen’s first studio album in five years, and since he isn’t taking a traditional tour for the album, this will be one of the ways fans can get a close look at Springsteen performing it.

The concert in the film was played in front of friends and family in a 100-year-old barn, and it will be intercut with moments of Springsteen working on the album and speaking about what it means to him and his career. This is the first directing credit for Springsteen, who played alongside a live orchestra in the barn for the film.

The film, which was co-directed by Springsteen and Thom Zimny, will debut at the Toronto Film Festival in September—alongside The Joker—and will be out in theaters in October from Warner. Bros Pictures.

“We all have our broken pieces,” Springsteen says in the trailer. “It’s easy to lose yourself or never find yourself. I’ve done a lot of that kind of running. I’ve spent 35 years trying to let go of the destructive parts of my character and I still have days where I struggle with it….The music began to take on a life of its own.”

Here’s a look at the trailer:

The album Western Stars is currently available on streaming sites and in stores. Check out the album on Spotify while you wait to see the film.