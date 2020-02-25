While you can already rent or buy Parasite through services like iTunes, Amazon, and other movie sites, if you can hold out until April, you’ll be able to watch it on Hulu. The streaming service has a deal with Neon, the distributor of Parasite and the company that worked on films like I, Tonya and Three Identical Strangers, which also streamed on Hulu after being in theaters.

Bong Joon-ho’s film was the biggest winner at the Oscars, taking home Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay, and Best International Feature Film. It became the first foreign language film to win Best Picture and has continued to make money at the box office, grossing over $200 million worldwide.

If you haven’t seen the movie yet, the less about the plot you know, the better. But generally, the film follows the members of a working class family in South Korea who scam their way into employment by a wealthy family, posing as tutors and housekeepers. What happens after that is, we’ll just say, wild.

Here’s the trailer for the film:

Parasite will be streaming on Hulu in the United States on April 8.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!