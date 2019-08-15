Dave Chappelle is back with another Netflix comedy special. His next standup project, Sticks & Stones, will be his fifth original special with the streaming company and Chappelle is set to take on a wide range of topics, including current events, celebrity scandals, the opioid crisis, and much more.

Netflix released the first trailer for the special, which will debut on the streaming service on August 26. In the trailer, Chappelle is looking pretty swole, and walks through the desert to narration from Morgan Freeman before picking up a mic.

Here’s a look at the trailer:

This will be Chappelle’s fifth original special on Netflix, after he previously did Deep in the Heart of Texas and The Age of Spin in 2017, and Equanimity and The Bird Revelation, which came out on New Year’s Eve in 2018.

If you missed out on his previous specials, here’s a look at those from Netflix:

