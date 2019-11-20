Here’s Your First Look at Harrison Ford in Jack London’s ‘Call of the Wild’ Trailer

Get ready for a classic adventure. The first trailer for Call of the Wild has been released, giving fans a look at Harrison Ford in the Disney adaptation of the iconic adventure novel by Jack London.

The story follows the life of Buck, a St. Bernard/Scotch Collie dog that gets stolen and sold into service to be a sled dog in the Alaskan and Canadian Yukon. Buck finds himself trekking across some of the coldest places on earth, all while being a loyal friend to the people around him that show they care about him.

The film will be released on February 21, 2020 and also stars Dan Stevens (Downton Abbey) and Karen Gillan (Guardians of the Galaxy).

Filmed with a mix of live-action and CGI, here’s a look at the trailer:

Based on the legendary adventure, witness the cinematic experience of a lifetime. #CalloftheWild is in theaters February 21. pic.twitter.com/u29nNlEvuq — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 20, 2019

Here’s the first poster from the film:

Adventure is calling. See the #CalloftheWild, starring Harrison Ford, in theaters February 21. pic.twitter.com/Erd8VGzT73 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) November 20, 2019

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!