Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham are ready to rumble. The two action stars are set to square off in the first Fast & Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw. After making over $5 billion worldwide at the box office, the Furious franchise is going to get a little bigger with Johnson and Statham’s new film.

Johnson’s Luke Hobbs and Statham’s Deckard Shaw had such good chemistry—and fights—over the last two Furious movies that it was only natural they’d get a spinoff. With the Furious franchise already eight films deep, and with two more on the way, Hobbs & Shaw gives a chance to breathe some new life into the series, and potentially set up a franchise all its own.

Johnson has an insanely busy schedule—and he just added another film to his slate for Netflix where he’ll play the folk legend John Henry—but after filming Jungle Cruise, he jumped right into work on Hobbs & Shaw with Statham. The superstar actor shared a first look at the film after starting shooting, and from the looks of it, things are going to be intense between Hobbs and Shaw in this film:

Johnson already guaranteed that Hobbs & Shaw will be “the greatest fight in the history of movies.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the Fast & Furious spinoff.