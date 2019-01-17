View this post on Instagram

T.R.O.U.B.L.E. On set of HOBBS & SHAW with @eizagonzalez as she brings her character “Madam M” to life. And by “brings her character to life” I mean she walked on set and slapped the shit outta @jasonstatham. Kidding. But I’d pay handsomely with my cheat meal cookies to see that slap. Been very cool to create new characters that audiences are gonna love as we build out our FAST & FURIOUS UNIVERSE. Fun stuff. Welcome “Madam M” to our franchise. We’ve been waiting for her and her squad of bad ass female force multipliers. #HobbsAndShaw #FemaleForceMultipliers SUMMER 2019