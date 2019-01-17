Entertainment

‘Hobbs and Shaw’: Everything You Need to Know About the ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff

Actress Eiza Gonzalez attends the 2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on March 4, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)
Eiza Gonzalez’s Role Has Been Revealed By Dwayne Johnson

Eiza Gonzalez (Baby Driver) is playing a “key role” in the film, and now that role has been revealed. Dwayne Johnson revealed on Instagram that Gonzalez will be playing Madam M, a “bad ass female” who might be part of Hobbs and Shaw’s “squad” in the film. Plot details and character details have been kept under wraps, but Gonzalez looks pretty badass.

