This movie will flesh out the backstory of Hobbs and it will include his brothers—one played by The Rock’s real-life cousin Roman Reigns. In the post above, The Rock describes who his brothers are, what they do, and that they live in Western Samoa. The brothers “own and operate ‘Hobbs Customs’ – a former illegal chop shop, now a legit business where they build and deliver vintage custom cars all over the world.”Back to top
Entertainment
‘Hobbs and Shaw’: Everything You Need to Know About the ‘Fast and Furious’ Spinoff
More News
More from Entertainment
-
Will Ferrell Is Back As Ron Burgundy. Here’s What You Need to Know About His Podcast
-
Chris Hemsworth Just Revealed His Favorite ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Moment
-
The 10 Best Summer Music Festivals in the World for Adventurers
-
Chilling ‘Mindhunter’ Season 2 Trailer Centers on Charles Manson and the Atlanta Child Murders
-
Jason Momoa and Dwayne Johnson Join Protests Against Thirty Meter Telescope on Hawaii’s Mauna Kea
-
Sylvester Stallone and Dolph Lundgren Are Teaming Up for an Action Series
-
Gordon Ramsay Gets Out of the Kitchen for ‘Uncharted’
-
'Top Gun': Everything You Need to Know About the Making of the Iconic Action Film
-
The Intense ‘1917’ Trailer Takes You Into the Trenches of World War I