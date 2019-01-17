View this post on Instagram

A lil’ HOBBS & SHAW exclusive. THE HOBBS BROTHERS. In Samoa 🇼🇸 we have a word that means everything to us - AIGA - which means FAMILY. My name is Luke Hobbs and these are my four brothers. My family. My aiga. They all live in Samoa where they own and operate “Hobbs Customs” - a former illegal chop shop, now a legit business where they build and deliver vintage custom cars all over the world. In Samoa we have another saying which is “Ou te le tau to’atasi ae matou te tau fa’atasi” which means, When you fight one, you fight us ALL. Biggest showdown the Fast & Furious Universe has ever seen is coming this summer. HOBBS & SHAW AUGUST 2ND #JoshMauga #CliffCurtis #RomanReigns #JohnTui #BigBrownBaldTattooedMan @hhgarcia41 📸