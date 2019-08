The Director of ‘Deadpool 2’ Is Behind the Camera

Director David Leitch has shown he’s one of the most talented action filmmakers in Hollywood after working on the John Wick series and Deadpool 2, as well as Atomic Blonde, and now he’ll get to play in the Furious sandbox. The director was confirmed for the film in April 2018, and this will be his follow-up after the critical and commercial success of Deadpool 2.