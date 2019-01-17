The Spinoff Is Coming Before the Next ‘Fast & Furious’

The ninth installment of the Furious franchise, Fast 9, was pushed back to 2020, giving Hobbs & Shaw a clear lane as the next Fast & Furious film. The film was originally dated for July 26, 2019, but now will open on August 2 instead. The film was officially announced back in October 2017, and the momentum for the spinoff came after Johnson and Statham’s characters showed off some incredible chemistry in Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious.