



HBO is back in the Game of Thrones business with a new prequel titled House of the Dragon. After previously filming a pilot for a different Game of Thrones prequel with Naomi Watts and deciding not to move forward on the series, HBO has given an official series order to the new show, the network announced.

The new series will follow the recent history of House Targaryen and family members of Daenerys Targaryen, who was played by Emilia Clarke on the original Game of Thrones series. The prequel is co-created by GoT author George R.R. Martin and former Colony producer Ryan Condal, while veteran GoT director Miguel Sapochnik will be behind the camera for the pilot.

#HouseOfTheDragon, a #GameofThrones prequel is coming to @HBO. The series is co-created by @GRRMSpeaking and Ryan Condal. Miguel Sapochnik will partner with Condal as showrunner and will direct the pilot and additional episodes. Condal will be writing the series. pic.twitter.com/9ttMzElgXm — Game of Thrones (@GameOfThrones) October 29, 2019

“The Game of Thrones universe is so rich with stories,” HBO programming president Casey Bloys said at an event unveiling HBO Max, the WarnerMedia’s new streaming service. “We look forward to exploring the origins of House Targaryen and the earlier days of Westeros along with Miguel, Ryan and George.”

Here’s everything you need to know about the new Game of Thrones prequel, House of the Dragon.

The Book It’s Based On : The show will take inspiration and stories from Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which details the history of House Targaryen and the battles fought against and between the family as they came over to Westeros.

: The show will take inspiration and stories from Martin’s book Fire & Blood, which details the history of House Targaryen and the battles fought against and between the family as they came over to Westeros. The First Season: The show received a full series order from HBO, meaning it’s officially set for a full first season, unlike the Naomi Watts-led Game of Thrones prequel, which shot a pilot and was not picked up to series by HBO. House of the Dragon will have a 10-episode first season, which is the same amount of episodes Thrones had in each of its first six seasons.

The show received a full series order from HBO, meaning it’s officially set for a full first season, unlike the Naomi Watts-led Game of Thrones prequel, which shot a pilot and was not picked up to series by HBO. House of the Dragon will have a 10-episode first season, which is the same amount of episodes Thrones had in each of its first six seasons. The Time Period: The show is expected to be set around 300 years before the timeline of the original Game of Thrones series, and it’s possible there will be some flashbacks to periods before that as well. As of now, it appears that the series won’t delve into the time period of the original Game of Thrones show.

The show is expected to be set around 300 years before the timeline of the original Game of Thrones series, and it’s possible there will be some flashbacks to periods before that as well. As of now, it appears that the series won’t delve into the time period of the original Game of Thrones show. The Potential Stories and Characters: Martin’s Fire & Blood is filled with plenty of stories, battles, wars, and dramatic moments from Targaryen history—and it’s likely the show will follow a number of those storylines. Some potential options include the Targaryen family civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons, Aegon the Conqueror ascending to the Iron Throne of Westeros, and how dragons first came to Westeros.

Martin’s Fire & Blood is filled with plenty of stories, battles, wars, and dramatic moments from Targaryen history—and it’s likely the show will follow a number of those storylines. Some potential options include the Targaryen family civil war, known as the Dance of the Dragons, Aegon the Conqueror ascending to the Iron Throne of Westeros, and how dragons first came to Westeros. The Crew: Martin and Condal partnered on creating the series, and Condal will serve as the showrunner and writer of the show. Martin previously wrote episodes of Game of Thrones, and it’s possible down the line he could work on scripts for the show.

Martin and Condal partnered on creating the series, and Condal will serve as the showrunner and writer of the show. Martin previously wrote episodes of Game of Thrones, and it’s possible down the line he could work on scripts for the show. The Director: Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik will direct the pilot of House of the Dragon and will also be a co-showrunner of the series with Condal. Sapochnik directed multiple large-scale battle episodes of Thrones, including Hardhome, Battle of the Bastards, and The Long Night in the final season of the show.

