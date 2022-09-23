How Entrepreneurs Matthew Meehan and Luigi Rosabianca Empower Small Businesses to Succeed

Written in partnership with Ascend Agency

There is no doubt that the COVID pandemic significantly affected the business world. Many small businesses were negatively impacted, with some entrepreneurs opting to shut down. Fortunately, the world is gradually recovering from the pandemic, and the business community is slowly springing back to life. Most big businesses have significantly recovered, but there is a growing concern about the fate of micro-entrepreneurs.

Successful entrepreneurs Matthew Meehan and Luigi Rosabianca have identified the need to help these small business owners secure over $1 billion in capital and tax credits. The duo believes in leveraging their experience to help small and medium-sized businesses overcome some of the COVID-inflicted challenges.

“In the aftermath of the pandemic, we saw how much small businesses were suffering. Many owners and entrepreneurs felt alone and had no help navigating these unprecedented times. Large corporations had the resources to pursue tax credits and government programs to aid in their recovery. But for the little guys, they didn’t have the advantage of an advisory board to do the heavy lifting,” the duo explains.

Meehan and Rosabianca are the founders of Shield Advisory Group, a company notable for offering tailor-made solutions for growth in one package. They established the company with the goal of helping small business owners grow their brands. They have invested resources to find and mentor entrepreneurs wearing all the hats: CEO, marketing, product development, sales, and more.

To achieve this, Meehan and Rosabianca adopted a personalized approach to providing the support, resources, and tools they believe best suit the entrepreneur’s need to scale for success. Additionally, they have also established a whole team that can assist business owners with everything from funding, accounting, payroll services, consulting, acquisitions, and more.

Matthew leverages his close to 20 years of experience on Wall Street to help small and medium-sized businesses obtain the funding they need for their businesses. On the other hand, Luigi, commonly referred to as the “The Professor”, has a diverse educational background in architecture, law, and political science and is a strategy expert who helps analyze a business’s strengths and weaknesses and offers actionable solutions.

Together, the two like-minded entrepreneurs created The Liquid Lunch Project Podcast, an arm of Shield Advisory Group. The podcast serves as an additional channel for Shield Advisory Group to reach these small business entrepreneurs all across America. Each week. Mathew and Luigi host various industry leaders, big thinkers, visionaries, authors, and CEOs who offer their listeners valuable insight and advice. Ideally, The Liquid Lunch Project Podcast has grown to become a masterclass in entrepreneurship for those who want to get shit done.

“Our mission continues to be focused on helping small business owners grow and scale their operations. In the next 2-5 years, we’re setting a goal to help reach 100,000 small business owners achieve their dreams,” Meehan and Rosabianca explain.

The goal is to focus grow and expand The Liquid Lunch Project Podcast to a whole new audience. This includes working on The Weekly, a regular newsletter to educate and reach more people who can benefit from the services that Shield Advisory Group offers.

