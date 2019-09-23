



Game of Thrones is over, but the awards keep coming. For the final season of the HBO series , GoT took home some major wins at the 2019 Primetime Emmy Awards, setting multiple records and milestones along the way.

Since premiering in 2011, Game of Thrones has been nominated for 161 Primetime Emmy Awards, the most for a scripted series in history. Game of Thrones took home the Most Outstanding Drama Series award for a record-tying fourth time, becoming the fifth show along with Mad Men, The West Wing, L.A. Law, and Hill Street Blues as the only shows to win that many times.

Actor Peter Dinklage, who portrayed Tyrion Lannister on the series, also made history by winning his fourth Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series. Aaron Paul (Breaking Bad) was previously tied with Dinklage after winning three times, and now Dinklage stands alone with that milestone by becoming the most decorated actor ever in the category. Dinklage is the only actor from Game of Thrones to win an acting award during the run of the series.

“I count myself so fortunate to be a member of a community that is all about tolerance and diversity, because nowhere else could I be standing on a stage like this,” Dinklage said in his award speech. “It’s been about 10 years, all said and done, from the moment I met [series creators] David [Benoiff] and Dan [Weiss] till now. I had no idea what I was getting myself into, but I knew that David and Dan were quite brilliant…We did nothing but sweat, we did nothing but laugh. Dave and Dan, we literally walked through fire and ice for you—literally—and I would do it all again in a heartbeat.”

Along with winning the Most Outstanding Drama Series award and Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, Game of Thrones also won 10 awards at the Creative Emmy Awards earlier this month, giving the final season 12 wins at the Emmys out of a record 32 nominations.

Here are some of the milestones Game of Thrones has hit over the years:

Garnered 32 total Emmy Nominations in 2019, a record for any show in a single year.

Won the most Emmy Awards of any show in 2019 with 12 wins.

Overall, Game of Thrones has earned 161 Emmy nominations, the all-time record for a scripted series.

Game of Thrones has the most all-time wins for a scripted series with 59 total Emmy Award wins.

Peter Dinklage has the most wins and nominations all-time in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series category.

Fifth show in history to win Most Outstanding Drama Series Emmy award four times.

Don’t get too bummed about Game of Thrones being over. HBO has put one Game of Thrones prequel into production, which will take place thousands of years before the main series. Plus, there’s another that’s “close” to a pilot order. That second prequel is expected to follow the recent history of the Targaryen family, set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

Here’s a look at all the details: