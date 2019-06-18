How Henry Cavill Trained for Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Series

After playing the Man of Steel in Justice League and a CIA assassin with an incredible mustache in Mission: Impossible 6—Fallout, Henry Cavill is ready to get into the world of monster hunting. Cavill is starring as the lead character Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher series and he’s been putting plenty of work to get the body he needs for it.

Cavill recently shared a photo from his time training in Budapest while shooting the series, writing a post about how it’s not always about how much weight you train with, but it’s “the workout” that matters. With his physique, Cavill can handle some pretty big weight, but for this particular workout, the actor was focused on getting in a workout while he was busy shooting, and that he wanted to share it because “it shows that it doesn’t take huge weights every day to achieve results.”

Here’s a look at Cavill during his training for The Witcher:

The Witcher series is based on the fantasy novels by Andrzej Sapkowski and will be adapted into an 8-episode first season. Cavill’s character Geralt is “a mutated monster hunter” who “struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” according to the synopsis from Netflix.

Cavill also shared an official first look at the character earlier this year:

During his time working on the series Cavill shared a few more workout posts and posts showing off the results of his training. Here’s a look at the rest:

The Witcher is expected to be released in the Fall of 2019 on Netflix.

