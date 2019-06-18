How Henry Cavill Trained for Netflix’s ‘The Witcher’ Series

After playing the Man of Steel in Justice League and a CIA assassin with an incredible mustache in Mission: Impossible 6—Fallout, Henry Cavill is ready to get into the world of monster hunting. Cavill is starring as the lead character Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher series and he’s been putting plenty of work to get the body he needs for it.
Cavill recently shared a photo from his time training in Budapest while shooting the series, writing a post about how it’s not always about how much weight you train with, but it’s “the workout” that matters. With his physique, Cavill can handle some pretty big weight, but for this particular workout, the actor was focused on getting in a workout while he was busy shooting, and that he wanted to share it because “it shows that it doesn’t take huge weights every day to achieve results.”
Here’s a look at Cavill during his training for The Witcher:
View this post on Instagram
Having a little flashback to my days in Budapest on The Witcher and found this photo. I like it because it shows that it doesn’t take huge weights everyday to achieve results. I was doing everything I could in a busy busy schedule to try and get something in, whenever I could. During this period I learned that it’s not the weight that matters, it’s the workout. So if you’re shy about going to the gym because there is always someone next to you using mahoosive weights, don’t be. You do your weights, just make every workout count. You might end up looking better than the fella or lady next to you that’s using those heavy weights. I also wanted to give a massive shout-out to Adam at Flex Gym. Adam went out of his way to help make sure I could get some training in, no matter the time of day or night, he’d open the gym so I could throw some weights (big or little!) around. Thank you my friend. I hope to see you soon! @FlexGymBudapest #YouDoYou #GymStuff
The Witcher series is based on the fantasy novels by Andrzej Sapkowski and will be adapted into an 8-episode first season. Cavill’s character Geralt is “a mutated monster hunter” who “struggles to find his place in a world where people often prove more wicked than beasts,” according to the synopsis from Netflix.
Cavill also shared an official first look at the character earlier this year:
View this post on Instagram
During his time working on the series Cavill shared a few more workout posts and posts showing off the results of his training. Here’s a look at the rest:
View this post on Instagram
The journey continues. Thank you to Mr Dave Rienzi for being such a wonderful guide. My physical journey over the years has been an interesting one, with plenty of pit falls and plenty of moments of reward. I’ve been reflecting on them a lot recently and I’ve been very fortunate to work with some fantastic minds. I’m thankful to them all. Recently I’ve been exploring some of the big players in bodybuilding, both from the past and the present. It’s absolutely fascinating to see what they put themselves through, the drive and mental strength required to get to such a place physically. Phil Heath in particular has caught my eye not only for his achievements but also for his genuinely humble and informative approach to his messaging. All this while being a 7x Mr Olympia. If you haven’t checked out his page it’s worth a peek. @DaveRienzi @PhilHeath #GymStuff
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
I don’t always workout, but when I do, I workout with Superman. #Superman #GymStuff @FlexGymBudapest
The Witcher is expected to be released in the Fall of 2019 on Netflix.
