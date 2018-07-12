How to Kick Ass at Cornhole This Summer

THE BEAUTY OF YARD GAMES is that they are not real sports, nor should they be treated as such. To try too hard, or to care too much, at either bocce, croquet, horseshoes, or ladder toss undermines the genteel spirit of these pastimes. Don’t get me wrong—I love to win as much as the next red-blooded American male.

But yard games should be relaxing, bucolic even, well-suited for killing time on a slow summer evening while the steaks sizzle or as the fish fillets and hush puppies fry. They require almost no physical prowess or stamina, so they are activities that you can—and should—play while simultaneously pounding gin and sodas and bullshitting with your friends. That’s the great thing about these games—performance is not the chief concern. Or at least it shouldn’t be. All that matters, really, is that you don’t get too sloshed and can still walk unassisted by the end. Besides that, who cares? It’s a yard game.

With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know to master the game of Cornhole.

KICK ASS AT CORNHOLE

You shouldn’t take yard games too seriously. But, hey, winning is fun.

PACE

You can often gain an edge by throwing quickly, says world champ Jamie Graham. Slow players will often feel rushed and try to keep up, to their detriment.

THROW

Keep your palm flat and release the bag at eye level, says Graham. Also try to add spin to keep it, from bouncing.

STANCE

For consistent form, Graham advises keeping your feet planted when you throw rather than taking a step forward as new players tend to.

