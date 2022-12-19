How to Make a Difference This Holiday Season

What about this time of year makes otherwise reasonable people so impulsive? We’ve all been there: The holiday magic fades, and you’re left holding a stack of credit card bills wondering how it all went so wrong. At the same time, we know this season isn’t just about the gifts under the tree; it’s about spending time with loved ones and helping those around us. With some planning, you can transform the holidays from a time of giving to a time of giving back.

Here are three ways to make a difference over the holidays while growing mentally, spiritually, and physically.

1. Stick to your list

Remember in elementary school when you’d do “holiday shopping” at the makeshift store in the cafeteria? What we remember most about that magical tradition is the list we brought to school that broke down how much we could spend on each family member. As adults, many of us have forgotten this basic holiday shopping principle, and we overspend.

This year, make an itemized list of whom you’re buying for, what you want to get them, and how much to spend on each gift. Next, discuss a gift-spending limit with your friends and family. You can use the savings to pay down existing debt or help someone in need; this will give you less to worry about and make it easier to focus on your mental fitness.

2. Giving is a gift

We search for the perfect gift each year, only for it to be set aside and forgotten days after Christmas. Don’t believe us? What happened to that necktie you gave dad last year, the jewelry you surprised mom with, or that must-have toy from the top of your child’s list?

Instead, find an issue the person you’re shopping for cares about, such as providing 1,400 scholarships to the families of American heroes, then donate on their behalf. Everyone on your list will appreciate this incredibly thoughtful gift and be even more thankful for their bonus tax deduction. While they’re sure to be happy, you’ll also have something to celebrate since giving back is spiritually nourishing.

3. Party like a volunteer

Oh, the holiday tradition of getting together with family, friends, and coworkers. Although fun, Christmas parties are expensive; skip the annual gathering and start a new tradition of giving back as a family, team, or tribe.

Nonprofits need volunteers this time of year; select one, schedule a time to help, and invite your friends and family to join you. Not only will your party be fun, but it’ll also make everyone feel good. Depending on the type of service you’re doing, volunteering supports your physical fitness goals by getting you up and moving. Now, that’s what we call a win-win.

These suggestions will help you kick off the new year with stronger family bonds and a feeling of accomplishment for helping make the world a better place. So much of what we hear this time of year centers around buying gifts for others, but working on our mental, spiritual, and physical fitness is the best gift we could ever give ourselves.

