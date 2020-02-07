The biggest movie awards show of the year is coming on Sunday: The 92nd Academy Awards. The Oscars this year have a number of big stars and movies competing to win, including names like Joaquin Phoenix, Brad Pitt, Scarlett Johansson, Leonardo DiCaprio, Renée Zellweger, Sam Mendes, Charlize Theron, Margot Robbie, and many more.

If you’re hosting an Oscars watch party this year, but not quite sure how to get everything set up to broadcast the show, don’t worry, we have you covered. The awards show will be airing on TV on ABC from Hollywood and also is streaming online.

Here’s how you can watch and stream the 2020 Oscars:

TV coverage: The Academy Awards are set to air on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET on Sunday, Feb. 9. There will also be a pre-show telecast for the awards show that starts at 6:30 p.m. ET.

Live stream: To stream the Academy Awards this year, you can watch on the ABC.com website and ABC app, but you’ll need to authenticate to a cable or satellite subscription to make it work. If you don’t have a subscription, it might be time to hit up your parents or friends to get one of those sweet logins. If you subscribe to Hulu or YouTube TV, you are in luck; both platforms will have the ABC telecast available as well.

Pre-show live stream: Unlike the main telecast, the pre-show will be streaming free on Twitter and the Academy itself at https://twitter.com/theacademy or at @TheAcademy.

Last resort: If none of these fit for you, there’s one old-school way you can watch the awards: Buy an antenna for your TV. You can purchase one of these at any local tech/gear store like Best Buy, or you can snag one on Amazon and have it shipped quickly. The antenna can help you pick up local channels, including ABC.

