Idris Elba’s 9 Most Badass and Stylish Instagram Moments

Idris Elba is a Renaissance man, a ripped, shredded Renaissance man. He’s an actor—starring in projects like The Wire, Beasts of No Nation, Luther, Pacific Rim, and maybe James Bond one day—DJ, musician, rally-car enthusiast, fashion designer, and—oh yeah—a kickboxer too.
Elba’s played some fantastically badass characters over the years—Stringer Bell in The Wire, John Luther on Luther, and Stacker Pentecost in Pacific Rim—but his most badass role might be the one he plays every day: himself. In 2016 the actor started filming Idris Elba: Fighter, a documentary series that followed Elba as he trained and became a professional kickboxer. (The show aired on Discovery Channel earlier in 2017.)
The sport has been part of Elba’s training routine for years, but as he once told Men’s Fitness, most film producers think kickboxing is “too dangerous” for him to do while on a job. So instead, he made it one of his actual jobs—and the results were pretty great.
Elba won his first pro fight and got in some strong shots on his opponent:
Elba is as fit as they come in Hollywood, and he’s also one of the most stylish, badass, savvy dudes working as an actor today. All of that is part of the reason why Elba was named People‘s Sexiest Man Alive.
View this post on Instagram
Who’d have thought it! Thank you @people & all the fans for naming me #SexiestManAlive. Don’t forget to grab your issue this week, link in bio. I’m honoured & thankful. But what’s even more important is your vote in the midterm elections. Your vote can make a difference! 👊🏾
Here are some of Elba’s most badass, stylish moments on Instagram.
Elba gets ready for a DJ set at Tomorrowland 2018:
View this post on Instagram
8. Elba decked out in his John Luther uniform:
7. Elba taking a ride in a Formula E car:
View this post on Instagram
Can’t believe the season has come to an end, congratulations to @jeanericvergne on your win, @alejandroformulae and the rest of the @fiaformulae team on a great season. Will never forget the moment I got to drive the official car around the track! Looking forward to next season.
6. Elba getting in one of his DJ sets:
View this post on Instagram
Sunday is a Studio 7 Set. My favourite set this summer @lioibizaofficial
5. Elba working his DJ gear during a set:
4. Elba hanging with his significant other looking stylish:
View this post on Instagram
3. Elba hanging out with heavyweight champ Anthony Joshua:
2. Elba ready with some fresh kicks:
View this post on Instagram
…..the freshies too fresh to put on…yet. Looking at the snow like…😬 Press day. #inthelongrun
1. Elba looking pretty jacked and comfortable while hanging in NYC:
View this post on Instagram
What’s up #NYC!! Pumped to be here at #Superdry34ST kickin off our fresh new collection #idriselbaxsuperdry!