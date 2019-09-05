John Krasinski is returning for Jack Ryan Season 2 on Amazon Prime Video, taking the iconic CIA agent to South America and beyond as he tries to stop another worldwide crisis.

Amazon released key new details about Season 2, which will find Ryan and his team on a mission that’ll take them to Venezuela, Russia, the United Kingdom, and the United States. The story this season will revolve around a “potentially suspicious shipment of illegal arms in the Venezuelan jungle” that leads Ryan to uncover “a far-reaching conspiracy.” When the President of Venezuela launches a counter-attack, Ryan and his CIA team are tasked with finding out what’s really going on.

Here’s the new trailer for Season 2:

Along with the return of Wendell Pierce as James Greer, the show is adding new characters—with Noomi Rapace playing German intelligence agent Harriet ‘Harry’ Baumann; Michael Kelly playing CIA field officer Mike November; and Jordi Molla as Nicolas Reyes, a South American politician. The new season will debut on Amazon Prime Video on November 1.

Krasinski said Ryan will be a “changed man” after the events of Season 1 in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“This is a guy who very openly stated, ‘Here’s all the work. Go get the bad guys. I don’t want to be a part of it,’ ” Krasinski told EW. “But now his eyes have been opened and he can’t go back.”

Krasinski also spoke about the relationship with Rapace’s new character, who will be working with Ryan during the course of his new mission.

“I want to team up with her so bad, and probably have feelings for her, but also am constantly aware this is espionage,” says Krasinksi. “This isn’t a date at the mall. This can go south at any time.”

Jack Ryan Season 2 will start streaming November 1, 2019.