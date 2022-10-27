John Krasinski is back as CIA super-spy Jack Ryan, and this time, he’s really in trouble. A new trailer for Season 3 of the acclaimed series Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan finds him on the run—both from shadowy Russian operatives hell-bent on nuclear war and his own intelligence agency.

According to the official synopsis, the new season opens with Ryan working as a CIA case officer based in Rome. While there, he gets a disturbing tip: A cabal of Russian officials has hatched a plot to restore the former Soviet Union, and they plan to detonate a nuclear weapon as part of their operation. At the opening of the trailer, we see Ryan trying to explain this scheme—code named the Sokol Project—to his colleagues at the CIA, warning them the nuke is “on the move.”

The agency, however, isn’t interested. The official response: “The U.S. can’t go anywhere near this.”

But once he’s uncovered the plot, Ryan can’t let it go—and things go sideways from there. He’s warned to back off, but persists anyway.

“If I come in now,” he says, “a whole lot of people are going to die.”

Ryan is then wrongly accused of treason. Suddenly, he finds himself being hunted not only by powerful Russians who see him as a threat to their plot, but by his own employer, too.

“You’re about to cross a line, and there may be no going back,” a colleague warns him in the trailer.

Ryan isn’t swayed—he’s on a mission.

“I’m trying to do the right thing,” he responds.

Caught between the CIA and Russian killers-for-hire, Jack Ryan finds himself in a seriously tight spot at the outset of Season 3. Despite all the formidable forces arrayed against him, however, he’s convinced of what he must do: Foil the Russian plot, geopolitics be damned.

“It was never just about a nuke,” he says. “This is about starting a world war.”

Is that high stakes enough for you? Check out the full trailer for Jack Ryan Season 3 above, and catch the latest installment in the series when it premieres on Amazon Prime Dec. 21.

For access to exclusive gear videos, celebrity interviews, and more, subscribe on YouTube!