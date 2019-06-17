Nothing can stop James Bond, not even an ankle injury. Actor Daniel Craig has been hard at work recovering from an injury he suffered while shooting Bond 25 in Jamaica a few weeks ago, and it already looks like he’s back to full strength.

The official James Bond account posted a photo of Craig in the gym working out, with his leg still in a walking boot. Craig previously needed ankle surgery after slipping on set while shooting the latest Bond film, although his injury reportedly won’t delay filming, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Craig’s physique looks to be as good as ever based on the photo:

Over the years, Craig has done a wide range of different workouts and training to get in shape to play Bond—including Krav Maga, kickboxing, strength training, plyometrics, and yoga—teaming with longtime trainer Simon Waterston to get it done. Waterston worked with Craig on all of his Bond films, including Casino Royale, Quantum of Solace, Skyfall, and Spectre, and he also worked with the previous Bond, Pierce Brosnan, on many of those films.

Waterston, a former British Royal Marine, has a lot of experience working with A-list actors and major productions, having trained John Krasinkski for the Jack Ryan series (check out his Jack Ryan workout here), Chris Evans for the Captain America series, Jake Gyllenhaal for The Prince of Persia, and Halle Berry on Die Another Day. Waterston has also worked with actors on films like Rogue One: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Waterston and Craig teamed up once again for Bond 25, and based on the latest photo, it’s going as well as ever.

No Time To Die was set to be released on April 8, 2020, but will now open November 12 in the U.K., followed by the United States on November 25, due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

